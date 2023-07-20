Hyderabad: HMDA organises pre-bid meet ahead of next month’s auction

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) organized a pre-bid meeting at T Hub on the seven plots it is set to auction on August 3.

The plots total upto 45.33 acres of land. The auction will be conducted in two sessions, with four plots up for bidding from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, and the remaining three plots from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The meeting was conducted online, which saw participation from over 100 firms, real estate developers, and builders.

The e-auction process will be facilitated by MSTC Limited, a central public sector undertaking under the Government of India. This move aims to promote development and enhance infrastructure in the region through strategic land allocation to interested stakeholders.

In the meeting, the Neopolis opportunity was explained and marketed to the cross-section of prospects across key markets of India, including Bangalore, Chennai Kolkata, NCR and Mumbai. Respondents included Individuals, NRIs, institutional investors, bankers, corporates, health care, infrastructure firms and property developers.

Principal chief secretary and HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar presided over the meeting. The meeting was conducted in three parts with Knight Frank sharing the potential of Kokapet as a location, HMDA clarifying the Planning, Infrastructure and Development queries and MSTC on the e-bidding process.