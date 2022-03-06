Hyderabad: HMDA takes up Road widening works at Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is taking up projects for road widening projects at the Outer Ring Road.

The move comes to ease the commute for those travelling to and from Hitech City, Madhapur, Narsingi and Gachibowli among other areas during peak hours. People have long faced issues due to narrow two-lane service roads in the aforementioned areas.

A subsidiary of the HMDA, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) will work on widening the existing two-lane service roads to four-lane on either side from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (7.50 km) and Narsingi to Kollur (14.50 km) from 7.50 metres to 15 metres at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The HGCL is also overlaying roads from Gachibowli to Shamshabad at a cost of Rs 87 crore. The entire road widening project will cost Rs 387 crore.

Also, bicycle tracks will be laid between these stretches for which proposals are being readied. The service road works would be completed by January 2023 while the BT overlay will be completed by May 2022. Once the service roads are widened to four lanes, two-way traffic will be allowed for hassle-free movement.

This move was introduced as a result of existing two-lane service roads from Nanakramguda getting oversaturated owing to massive developments in the IT corridor.