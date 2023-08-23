Hyderabad: HMRL initiates soil testing to lay foundation for Old City metro

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has initiated steps to conduct a geotechnical investigation of soil for laying the foundation of metro piers for the Old City metro rail project.

With the state government determined to implement the long-pending 5.5-km metro rail project between MGBS and Falaknuma in Corridor-II in Old City, HMRL has commenced the works.

Following chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directive, the HMRL has reportedly engaged private agencies to undertake the investigation through borehole drilling at 54 locations.

This exercise is expected to take three months while HMRL will get further insight into the subsoil profile, its characteristics, and its strength.

“The geotechnical investigation of the soil will cost an estimated Rs 25-Rs 26 lakh,” reported TNIE.

The stretch of the metro would pass through important junctions such as Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Ettebar Chowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Aliabad.

The proposed metro line will feature five stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Falaknuma.

Despite being located approximately 500 meters away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these stations will be named after them to acknowledge their significance and prominence in the city.

Additionally, the widening of roads will be limited to 80 feet to safeguard religious structures.

The process of creating individual sketches for the affected properties, numbering over 1000, has commenced already.