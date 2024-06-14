Hyderabad: HMWSSB driver thrashed, ‘no FIR as powerful men accused,’ says victim

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) water tanker driver was thrashed by two individuals on June 12 while on duty near Ayyappa Society.

The HMWSSB water tank driver, Syed Salim, had driven his tanker to CGR School to deliver water and was attacked during the transfer. He had parked his vehicle on the side of the main road, which inconvenienced a passing VVIP four-wheeler.

“A person sitting in the VVIP Innova car got down and asked whose tanker it was. Another two people on a bike came, abused, and thrashed me,” Salim reported.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the man who exited the Innova car is agitated and unable to pass through the lane. He interrupts the water transfer by pulling the pipe as HMWSSB water tank driver looks on.

The driver immediately turned off the valve to ensure the water was not wasted while an argument ensued. Within seconds, two other men rushed towards the driver and began thrashing him, leaving him bloodied and injured.

Salim has alleged that despite his complaint, the police did not register it because the individuals involved are powerful. According to reports, the men were part of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s brother, Tirupati Reddy’s team.

Netizens are outraged over the assault of the HMWSSB driver and have demanded immediate action.