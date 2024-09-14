Hyderabad: HMWSSB reviews idol immersion, sewage system efficiency

Hyderabad: The managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), addressed various issues, including the ongoing immersion of idols across the city during a review meeting on Friday, September 13.

He emphasized the need to remove silt from manholes following sewage maintenance on all roads, particularly the main ones.

Reddy announced that by October, vehicles designated for silt removal would be operational, and he assessed the performance of these vehicles along with the staff involved.

The discussion also included the potential modernization of the equipment.

He instructed officials to prioritize the management of fresh water supply and sewage systems in light of the immersion activities, ensuring that preliminary management measures are completed.

Reddy stressed that there should be no sewage overflow issues in any area.