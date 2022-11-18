Hyderabad: HMWSSB warns of disruption in water supply due to non-payment of bills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has urged citizens to pay their water bills failing which the board warned them of disruption in the water supply.

Managing Director, HMWS&SB, Dana Kishore warned that the supply of water will be halted if the bill payment is delayed beyond the deadline. He added that there are over 1,000 commercial connections in the city whose bills have not been paid for a span of more than six months.

He also instructed officials to focus on the collection of dues from commercial and free water scheme connections in order to receive continuity in water supply since the water board has been focusing on increasing revenue for the past few months.