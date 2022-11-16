Hyderabad: Hoax bomb call creates panic at I S Sadan

Hyderabad: A commotion prevailed for around three hours on Tuesday night at I S Sadan in Hyderabad after some persons informed about a bomb planted on road side.

The call was received by the police control room at 9.45 p.m and information was flashed to the local Saidabad police station. A bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot and conducted a thorough search for around three hours before declaring it a hoax. The caller informed the police control room a bomb was planted near the Mandir Masjid junction.

The police traced out the caller to Hafeezbabanagar. “The man intentionally made a hoax call to the PCR. He is taken into custody,” K Subbarami Reddy, SHO Saidabad.

The accused is identified as Md Akbar khan resident of Santoshnagar. Police booked him under U/s 182, 186 IPC and 70(b).

Later, he was sent to jail for 18 days.