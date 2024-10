Hyderabad: Distressed over financial issues, a home guard on Thursday, October 17 died by suicide in Uppal.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old K Ramana. He took the extreme step at his residence at Chiluka Nagar. Ramana was working as a guard at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Punjagutta.

The police said that Ramana appeared to be upset for the past a few days and today was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.