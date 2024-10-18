Hyderabad: Man booked for derogatory post on Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police on Thursday, October 17 booked a case against unidentified person for a derogatory social media post against Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy.

A group of representatives led by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary K Venkateswarlu met DCP N Swetha and submitted the petition. In the complaint, Venkateswarlu alleged that the miscreants intended to malign Kishan Reddy’s character and personality. Hence they circulated the video widely on social media.

An investigation has ben launched into the matter.