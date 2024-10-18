Hyderabad: Ilambarithi takes charge as GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: IAS officer K Ilambarithi on Thursday, October 17 took full additional charge as the commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He succeeds Amarapali Kata, who was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Ilambarithi had previously served as the transport commissioner and the director of census operations. During his nearly two decades of service, Ilambarithi held several key positions, such as the collector of Nirmal and Khammam and the chairman and managing director at Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation.

The new GHMC commissioner had previously served as commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation in 2009 and as zonal commissioner in GHMC between 2010 and 2012. It is to be noted that the civic body has seen three commissioners in the last six months.

Ronald Rose held the position of commissioner until June, when he was transferred to the energy Department. Following his departure, Amrapali Kata assumed the role and served for approximately four months.