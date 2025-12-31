Hyderabad: Home Guard injured in hit and run at Madhapur traffic signal

Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into a home guard on duty at a traffic signal in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area and fled the scene, police said.

The incident occurred when the home guard, identified as Nayeem, aged 45, was managing traffic at the signal. Eyewitnesses reported that a car approaching at high speed struck him before the driver sped away without stopping.

Locals immediately shifted the injured home guard to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Madhapur police have registered a hit-and-run case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding driver.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.