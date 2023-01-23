Hyderabad: Home minister meets Fire dept officials to discuss recent mishaps

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd January 2023 9:44 pm IST
Telangana Minister for Home Mahmood Ali visited Nallagutta locality in Secunderabad where a fire broke out

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali held a meeting with officials of the Telangana Fire Services department and the home secretary Jitendar in view of the recent incidents of fire mishaps. Director General (fire) Y Nagi Reddy, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) enforcement director Dr. Vishwajit K and other officials participated.

During the meeting, officials spoke in detail about the various violations noticed in the buildings where cellars meant for parking were utilized as godowns, resulting in fire accidents

The state home minister directed officials to collect the details of the buildings where violations were noticed and present them on Wednesday.

