Hyderabad homebuyers allege Rs 500 cr scam by construction firm

Most of the buyers were employees of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) or software professionals.

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Tripura Constructions logo
Tripura Constructions logo

Hyderabad: Homebuyers in Tellapur have accused Tripura Constructions of duping them out of Rs 500 crore through a prelaunch offer, local reports stated.

Buyers have alleged that they were not given flats in the agreed time period, and the land for the project is now being offered for sale to another real estate company.

A complaint has been registered against Tripura Construction’s chairman, Pasupuleti Sudhakar, at the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad.

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Subhan Bakery

Most of the buyers were employees of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) or software professionals.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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