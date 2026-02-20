Hyderabad homes get bigger, average flat size hits 2600 sq ft

Hyderabad: Homes in Hyderabad have become bigger, with the average flat size in the city crossing 2,600 sq ft in 2025.

According to a latest report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, developers across major urban markets have been steadily introducing bigger apartments over the past six years in response to sustained demand for spacious living.

Demand shifts toward larger homes

Industry trends indicate that 3BHK and 4BHK apartments are becoming common in leading cities. There is also a demand for homes and flats with additional study rooms in Hyderabad and other cities.

According to the Chairman of Anarock, Anuj Puri, demand for such units remains strong despite higher prices.

Data shows that the combined average home size across India’s top seven cities rose by 17 percent in the last two years. It increased from 1,420 sq ft in 2023 to about 1,676 sq ft in 2025. The last year alone recorded an 8 percent rise.

Average home sizes across these cities have grown by 45 percent since 2019.

Home size jumped as flat area in Hyderabad spiked

Among the top cities, Hyderabad recorded a 13 percent rise in average flat size between 2023 and 2025. It climbed from 2,299 sq ft to more than 2,600 sq ft.

Hyderabad became the only city to register double-digit growth of 24 percent between 2024 and 2025.

Over a six-year period, Hyderabad saw a 53 percent jump in average home sizes.

Comparison with other major cities

Apart from Hyderabad, other cities also reported increases in home size as average flat areas rose.

NCR recorded the highest two-year growth of 30 percent. The average flat sizes reached about 2,466 sq ft in 2025. Chennai saw a 24 percent rise in average flat size over two years.

City 2025 2023 Percentage change (2025 vs 2023) Hyderabad 2600 2299 13 Bengaluru 1790 1484 21 Chennai 1561 1260 24 Pune 1119 1070 5 NCR 2466 1890 30 MMR 904 810 12 Kolkata 1151 1124 2 Pan India 1656 1420 17 Average sizes in sq ft across the top 7 cities (Source: ANAROCK Research & Advisory)

Bengaluru reported a 21 percent increase during the same period. MMR continued to have the smallest average home sizes among the top cities.

Pune and Kolkata recorded modest single-digit increases.