Schools in Hyderabad change timings for Ramzan 2026

Hyderabad: Some schools in Hyderabad have made changes to their timings during Ramzan 2026.

A school in the city mentioned that the adjustments have been made to ensure comfortable and productive learning for students.

Revised timings

The schools that made changes are minority-run institutions.

One of the schools in Hyderabad revised its timing to 7:45 am to 1:15 pm. Some other schools also made similar changes in timing.

Recently, the state government announced that all Muslim government employees will be allowed to leave office by 4 pm during the fasting month.

Schools in Hyderabad to shift to half-day schedule

Meanwhile, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to shift to a half-day schedule as part of the arrangement.

Under the new schedule, schools will function from 8 am to 12:30 pm from March 16. Students in government and local body institutions will receive mid-day meals at 12:30 pm.

Schools designated as centres for SSC Public Examinations will follow separate timings during the exam period.

These institutions will conduct classes from 1 pm to 5 pm, as the examinations will be held in the morning session.