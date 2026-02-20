Schools in Hyderabad change timings for Ramzan 2026

The schools that made changes are minority-run institutions.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2026 5:38 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Some schools in Hyderabad have made changes to their timings during Ramzan 2026.

A school in the city mentioned that the adjustments have been made to ensure comfortable and productive learning for students.

Revised timings

One of the schools in Hyderabad revised its timing to 7:45 am to 1:15 pm. Some other schools also made similar changes in timing.

Recently, the state government announced that all Muslim government employees will be allowed to leave office by 4 pm during the fasting month.

Meanwhile, the schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to shift to a half-day schedule as part of the arrangement.

Under the new schedule, schools will function from 8 am to 12:30 pm from March 16. Students in government and local body institutions will receive mid-day meals at 12:30 pm.

Schools designated as centres for SSC Public Examinations will follow separate timings during the exam period.

These institutions will conduct classes from 1 pm to 5 pm, as the examinations will be held in the morning session.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2026 5:38 pm IST

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
