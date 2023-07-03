Hyderabad: Horse theft suspect attacks cop at Bhavani Nagar

Hyderabad: A police constable of Chaderghat police station, Mohammed Nazeeruddin, was attacked by offenders allegedly involved in stealing a horse in the Bhavani Nagar area, on Saturday.

The Chaderghat police registered a case of theft after a pushcart vendor, Mohammed Ibrahim filed a complaint about the theft of his horse from Chota Bridge at Chaderghat.

Based on credible information about the whereabouts of the stolen horse, constable Nazeeruddin reached the location and attempted to recover the animal. Khizer in the Javeed Nagar area

During the operation, the cop interacted with the suspect, Khizer, and asked him to cooperate and hand over the stolen animal.

On the pretext of returning the horse, Khizer and his seven family members allegedly attacked the police constable with iron rods and knives.

The cop sustained grievous injuries and he was shifted to the hospital for treatment. The police in Bhavani Nagar have registered a case of attempt to murder against the attackers Khizer, his brother Samah Masroor and others for attacking the policeman with deadly weapons.

“We are making efforts to apprehend the accused persons and stringent action will be taken against them,” said Inspector Bhavani Nagar police station, Mohammed Amjad Ali.