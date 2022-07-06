Hyderabad: Horticulture Institute to teach terrace gardening

Published: 6th July 2022
Hyderabad: For the people who are interested in gardening on their balcony and terrace, The Telangana Horticulture Training Institute will provide training sessions on urban gardening on the second and fourth Sundays of July month for interested households.

The training session will be held at the Horticulture Training Institute which is located next to the Nampally Criminal Court in Red Hills, Nampally. The training session will be provided in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The program will be held on July 9 and 24. For more information contact the numbers listed below for more information. The entry fee is 100 rupees.

MS Education Academy

Ph.No: 9705384384/7997725411/7674072539/7997724983.

In the month of June, the Telangana Department of horticulture also conducted classes for Hyderabad residents on growing vegetables on terraces and balconies.

