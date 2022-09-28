Hyderabad hospital asked to refund Rs 2 lakh to COVID patient – Here’s why

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad hospital has been asked to refund Rs 2 lakh collected from a COVID-19 patient two years ago.

Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has also asked the hospital located in Malakpet to pay Rs 10, 000 to the patient, Abid Hussain, towards litigation costs incurred by him.

As per media reports, the patient was charged a bill of Rs 5.4 lakh for his stay and treatment at the hospital from July 16 to 25, 2020.

The patient who was infected with COVID infection, double pneumonia, and pulmonary infection was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Hyderabad hospital violates ceiling rates

After getting discharged from the hospital, the patient knocked the commission with a complaint that the bill amounts are violating the ceiling rates fixed by the government on COVID treatment and tests.

On the other hand, the hospital claimed that the condition of the patient was very serious as he was not only infected with COVID but was also suffering from uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

Rejecting the justification given by the hospital, the commission gave judgment in favour of the patient. It observed that as the hospital violated the ceiling amount fixed on pathological lab tests, room rents, etc., an amount of Rs 2 lakh must be compensated along with Rs 10, 000 towards litigation charges incurred by the patient.

COVID cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The overall caseload in the state reached 8,37,597.

Out of the total cases, Hyderabad reported 50 infections yesterday.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The number of active cases in the state was 690.