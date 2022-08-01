Telangana: 54 private hospitals served notices for violating C section guidelines

These hospitals were charging Rs 25-40 thousand per surgery

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st August 2022 10:11 am IST
Eluru
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) has issued notices to 54 private hospitals in Telangana for violating caesarean (C section) guidelines.

The notices were served after a committee formed under the DMHO found irregularities in the hospitals.

The committee which was formed by the collector inspected various hospitals in the districts. It was found that 54 hospitals unnecessarily forced pregnant women to under C section surgeries.

MS Education Academy

The unnecessary surgeries not only posed a health threat to women but also pushed them into financial crises as they were forced to take loans to clear hospital bills.

These hospitals were charging Rs 25-40 thousand per surgery.

Out of 54 hospitals, 37 are located in Nizamabad, nine in Armoor, and one in Bodhan. These hospitals have to furnish details as soon as possible.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button