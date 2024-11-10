Hyderabad hospital conducts awareness walk on childhood cataract

Hyderabad: L V Prasad Eye Institute network, a city-based hospital conducted children’s eye care awareness walk on Sunday, November 10 as part of the eye care awareness week being observed between November 7 and November 14 focussing on childhood cataracts.

The walk aimed to raise awareness about childhood cataracts, impact on a child’s vision, the importance of early detection and treatment and encourage parents to seek timely medical advice.

Several competitions and activities are being conducted across the hospital network including painting, fancy dress competetion, elocution, clay modelling, braille reading, and pottery sessions. The activities are also open to children of employees.

The week-long celebrations will conclude on Children’s Day November 14, with prize distribution, magic show and an awareness talk on child cataracts.

‘The outcomes are directly proportional to the stage at which it is diagnosed. Catch Early, Act Early to see Clearly. Childhood cataract can result in irreversible vision loss, if left untreated.’ said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head, Child Sight Institute, at the beginning of the walk.