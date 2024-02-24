Hyderabad hospital redefines WFH to ‘Work from Hospital’

Hyderabad: The Yashoda Hospitals in Hitech City has given a new meaning to WFH as work-from-home, providing dedicated workspaces to the attendants of patients within its premises.

This initiative was taken to enable families of those admitted to the hospital to attend work while supporting their loved ones undergoing treatment.

In an official statement, the Director of Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, underscored the hospital’s commitment not only to deliver exceptional medical care but also to enhance the overall experience for patients and their families.

“At Yashoda Hospitals, we are committed to not only providing exceptional medical care but also enhancing the overall experience for patients and their families. We understand the challenges faced by individuals who need to attend to work commitments while supporting their loved ones through treatment. Our introduction of dedicated work desks within the hospital premises aims to alleviate some of these challenges, allowing families to maintain productivity while being present for their loved ones,” he said.

The work blend initiative of the hospital encompasses designated workspaces that are equipped with essential facilities, including desks, chairs, high-speed internet access, and power outlets.

Ensuring easy access for families without compromising patient care, all these amenities have been strategically positioned within the hospital premises, the hospital said.

“By integrating workspace facilities within the hospital environment, Yashoda aims to create a supportive ecosystem where families can fulfill their professional obligations without sacrificing the quality of care provided to their loved ones,” the statement said.

Public reacts

A technology entrepreneur, Ravi Korukonda, highlighted in a post on X how hospitals are evolving and adapting to aid patient attendants, whose needs are generally ignored.

He said, “WFH evolves—work from home.” Yashoda Hospital in Hitech City introduces desks for those needing to work while attending family treatments.”

While appreciating the thoughtful initiative in his post, he asked fellow netizens, “Post-Covid, WFH has surged, but does this hospital-work blend boost productivity, or is it just helping to fool companies? Thoughts?”

To which a user replied, “As an employee who had to take care of a family member for an extended period, I appreciate this gesture. I used to work day and night in hospital waiting areas. Companies will max out 1 week of leave, and after that, we have to manage like this.””

While another user stated, “It will actually benefit businesses.” Other employees will take leave. Deliverables and business continuity could be impacted.”

One X user, Abhijeet Gopal, lamented the reality of today's work culture while criticizing the initiative: "This will get them more patients. It's setting up wrong expectations. During medical conditions, the family needs support. Imagine dad is on a ventilator and son is presenting to the CEO how they are going to delight clients with a new product. It's not worth it, but it looks like it's a necessity."