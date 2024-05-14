Hyderabad hospital removes mutton bone stuck in esophagus of elderly man

Hyderabad: Doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, successfully removed a mutton bone lodged in the esophagus near heart of a 66-year-old patient. The bone had caused severe complications, including ulcers, for over a month.

The patient Sriramulu, a resident of Kakkiren village, faced this issue due to his inability to chew food properly, leading to accidentally swallowing a 3.5-centimeter bone while eating mutton. Initially he was misdiagnosed with gastric trouble. Sriramulu sought help at Kamineni Hospital, where an endoscopy revealed the bone obstruction.

Dr. Nittala and her team successfully removed the bone, navigating carefully due to its proximity to vital organs. The doctor further emphasized on Timely intervention which prevented further complications and major surgery

Sriramulu was advised a liquid diet post-procedure to aid recovery.