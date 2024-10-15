Hyderabad hospital saves baby suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis

Hyderabad: City-based Ankura Hospital on Tuesday, October 15, performed a life saving operation on an infant suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis.

A Peritoneal Dialysis was performed on the patient at the hospital in Attapur, thereby infusing the life of the patient and giving hope to the child’s parents.

When the patient was brought to the hospital, he was in critical condition due to multiple ailments – rapid breathing, severe dehydration, no weight gain for three to four months, low potassium levels, and increased acid in the body.

Sensing urgency, a pediatric intensivist at the hospital, Dr Khalil Khan, admitted the child to the ICU and placed him on the ventilator. Based on the clinical examination, it was found that the baby was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis.

Medical director of the hospital, Dr Ankush Kommawar said, “Based on the clinical examination results, we diagnosed that the patient was suffering from Renal Tubular Acidosis. As the baby had difficulty in passing urine and the kidney was not functioning normally, so a Peritoneal Dialysis was recommended for the patient.”

After discussing the procedure with the child’s parents the medical team performed the highly sensitive and difficult-to-perform procedure under the guidance of Pediatric Nephrologist, Dr Ravideep, to save the life of the baby.