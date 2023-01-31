Hyderabad hospitals see rush of patients as viral fever grips city

Hyderabad: Many hospitals in Hyderabad are seeing a rise in number of outpatients due to a spurt in seasonal infections and viral fever. The patients are reporting fever, sore throat, cough, cold, body pain, etc.

Most patients especially children and elderly persons are taking a lot of time to recover. Despite taking medicines, the symptoms are taking time to subside.

Taking antibiotics is not a solution

Amid surge in viral fever in Hyderabad, people are using antibiotics without consulting doctors. Such an approach is not a solution as antibiotics do not work against viruses.

Apart from it, over usage of antibiotics leads to the bacterial resistance problem.

Antibiotics are a solution when the cause of the illness is bacteria and not the virus. As bacteria is a living organism, antibiotics can work against them by stopping their growth and reproduction. The same is not true in the case of viruses.

Hyderabad hospitals see rise in viral fever cases in winter season

Though viral fever is common in the winter season in Hyderabad during October to February period, this year, hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing rise in number of cases.

Hospitals in Hyderabad are seeing rise in number of patients as many people stopped wearing masks thereby getting exposed to viral fever and other seasonal infections easily.

How to prevent catching viral fever?

Though during the winter season in Hyderabad, catching viral fever is not uncommon, there are some best practices to prevent catching the viral fever. They are

Frequent hand wash: It is a known fact that most viruses and bacteria enter the human body through hands as they come into contact with many surfaces.

Thus washing hands frequently drops the risk of catching viral fever and other infections drastically.

Wearing mask: Though mask was common during the rise in COVID-19 cases, now it has become optional for many people.

Masks not only prevent the spread of coronavirus but also acts as the best protection against viral fever and other infections.

Warm and healthy food: Healthy food plays an important role in boosting the immunity of human beings which in turn helps them in fighting against many kinds of viruses and bacteria.

Due to the fact that viruses cannot survive in high temperatures, consuming warm food is considered as good as it prevents transmission of viruses through food.