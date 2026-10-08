Hyderabad hotel fined Rs 20,000 for wasting water

The HMWSSB managing director said that the protection of water resources is everyone's responsibility.

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Staff member of Anaganaga Hotel cleans the premises
Staff member of Anaganaga Hotel cleans the premises

Hyderabad: Hotel Anaganaga at Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 has been fined Rs 20,000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for wasting water.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy was travelling from Jubilee Hills when he noticed that the staff of Anaganaga Hotel were wasting water while cleaning the premises.

He expressed dismay over the management and clarified that water is a valuable natural resource and should not be used indiscriminately for such purposes.

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Reddy asked officials to issue a notice to the management of the hotel and impose a fine. As per the MD’s orders, a fine of Rs. 20,000 was imposed and collected.

Reddy said that the protection of water resources is everyone’s responsibility.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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