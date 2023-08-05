Hyderabad hotel lift accident case: Police book owner for negligence

Hyderabad: Telangana police have booked a hotel owner in Banjara Hills for negligence in connection with the gruesome lift accident which was reported earlier this year, police said on Saturday.

The incident had taken place on March 11 at the Hotel Sarvi in the upscale Banjara Hills area.

The case has been booked under the IPC Sections 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Y. Laxman, the victim who was a cook in the hotel alleged that the owner turned a blind eye by not getting the lift repaired. He entered the lift on the fourth floor not knowing that the lift is on the fifth floor of the building.

Also Read Ganja peddlers from Telangana, Odisha held in interstate racket bust

As soon as he entered the lift area, he plummeted to the ground floor into the lift shaft. Later, the lift landed on him. Laxman suffered fractures in both legs and serious injuries all over the body.

The victim has told police that though knowing well of the faulty condition of the lift, the owner showed negligence and turned a blind eye by not getting it repaired. Laxman also alleged that the owner opened the grills of the lift without the lift station on the fifth floor which resulted in the accident.

The owner assured the victim of full financial support towards medical bills and treatment and also agreed to provide monthly maintenance.

Laxman did not lodge a police complaint in this regard believing the humane gestures of the owner. But, two months ago the owner refrained from his promises.

When questioned, the owner had threatened the cook with life. Laxman a Dalit, has approached the police seeking justice.