Hyderabad: Hotel management booked for misbehaving with cops

Updated: 19th January 2022 6:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Hotel booked for misbehaving with police officials

Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday filed a case against the management of a hotel for allegedly misbehaving with the “Operation Smile” team.

The hotel management allegedly prevented the special team from conducting a search operation on the premises, which comes within the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station limits.

According to the police, the team comprising officials of police, labour department, and the Child Welfare department went to Bawarchi hotel at Shamshabad upon learning that children were being employed in the hotel.

Based on a complaint lodged at the RGIA police station, a case was booked against the hotel management.

Siasat.com tried to reach out to Bawarchi hotel management for a comment but they remained unavailable.

