Hyderabad: House burglar arrested, property worth Rs 50lakh seized

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 11th May 2022 6:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: A thief was arrested by a police team of the Rachakonda Commissionerate on Wednesday morning and seized properties of a total worth of rupees more than 50 lakh.

The accused was identified as Syed Hameed (45), a Resident of Gajjam Nagar. He is a native of the Warangal district. Earlier, he was involved in property offenses. In the year 2000, he was arrested by Mattewada of Warangal District police and sent to jail for the first time, the police said.

After releasing from jail, he got married and moved his family to Shalibanda, Hyderabad. But he never left his path and kept committing crimes. There are various cases that have been registered under different police station limits. The accused used to go to posh colonies to commit crimes day and night.

The officials seized, 1 Kg gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, a hammer, a wheel spanner, and a keypad lava mobile taking the total sum of the seizure to Rs 50,02,000.

The accused is charged under 380 (Whoever commits theft in any building, tent, or vessel, which building, tent, or vessel is used as a human dwelling.) IPC. A total of 31 cases has registered of which 8 were grave cases and 23 were non-grave cases.

