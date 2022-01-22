Hyderabad: House help dies inside Elevator in Banjara Hills apartment

Hyderabad: A House help was found dead inside a lift in an apartment at Banjara Hills on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Veena, who had recently been hired as a house help and was on the first day of work.

The Banjara Hills police suspect that the victim either suffered an electric shock or may have accidentally fallen while cleaning the lift. A case has been registered under section 304 (negligence leading to death) of the Indian Penal Code, and the investigation has been initiated.

The police have also formed a clues team to investigate the incident.