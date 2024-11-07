Hyderabad: Housemaid arrested after attempted baby kidnapping foiled

Hyderabad: A child kidnapping attempt was foiled by alert staff and the security personnel at the Government Maternity Hospital Sultan Bazaar on Thursday, November 7, when a 45-year-old woman tried to take away a newborn from the hospital’s labour room.

The accused, Askari Begum, is a housemaid by profession and a resident of Nehru Nagar Rein Bazaar. On Tuesday night, she entered the labour room located on the ground floor of the hospital and tried to take away a baby boy born to one Rahmathunnisa.

However, her attempts were foiled as she was noticed by the staff and security personnel who sent her away.

The following day, Begum re-attempted to take another baby boy. This time she was caught red-handed by the special protection force security guards. She was promptly handed over to the Sultan Bazaar police.

During interrogation, Begum said a person had offered her a sum of Rs 50,000 if she arranged a baby boy for them.

Begum is a serial offender and has nine criminal cases registered against her including theft cases. These cases are booked at various police stations like Sultan Bazaar, Abid Road, Charminar, Tukaramgate and Mirchowk.

The accused was produced before the court and has been sent to jail.