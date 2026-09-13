Hyderabad houses 515 GCCs, to add 50-70 in next 1 year: Report

New Delhi: Hyderabad has around 515 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and 50-70 more will be set up within a year, as the city offers a huge talent pool and cost advantage to foreign companies, according to a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Anarock report.

Industry body FICCI and property consultant Anarock have come up with a joint report titled ‘Hyderabad: The Rise of a Global Capability Powerhouse’.

From cybercity to GCC hub

The report highlighted that there were around 515 GCCs in Hyderabad as of March 2026, employing more than 3 lakh people. Hyderabad accounts for around 20 per cent of the total GCCs in India, transforming the city from a cyber city to a GCC hub.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The report noted that GCCs have become a key demand driver for Hyderabad’s office market. The leasing of office space by foreign firms to set up GCCs rose to 4.5 million square feet in 2025 from 1.9 million sq ft in 2021. In the first six months of this year, the number has crossed 3 million sq ft.

“The sustained leasing momentum reflects the deepening of Hyderabad’s GCC ecosystem and the increasing preference of global enterprises to establish larger and more sophisticated operations in the city,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

Hyderabad’s GCC proposition is broadening well beyond conventional IT-ITeS functions, said VV Rama Raju, Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council.

Beyond traditional ITs

The city’s proposition is broadening beyond traditional IT-ITeS into a multi-sector ecosystem, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), life sciences, semiconductors, engineering and healthcare.

Besides having a huge talent pool, Hyderabad’s prime office rent at Rs 95-115 per square ft is lower than Bengaluru and competitive with Pune.

On the future potential, the report said that 50-70 additional GCCs across technology, engineering, BFSI, life sciences, analytics, consulting and digital operations are expected to come within a year.

Also Read Karnataka seeks AI talent pipeline ahead of varsity launch

Sattva Group and Blackstone-sponsored Knowledge Realty Trust CEO Shirish Godbole said, “The GCC boom reinforces Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most important office markets for the next decade.”

The joint report mentioned that the Current Grade A office stock in Hyderabad is 125 million sq ft, comprising nearly 15 per cent of India’s inventory.

Around 36 million sq ft of new office space supply is expected to come up over the next few years, it added.