Karnataka seeks AI talent pipeline ahead of varsity launch

Bengaluru: Karnataka is looking to build a statewide AI talent pipeline by bringing together technology companies, academic institutions and the government, even as work progresses towards establishing the proposed Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University.

The first meeting of the KAIU advisory committee, chaired by Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, was held in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 5. IT-BT and the Science and Technology Department secretary, Dr N Manjula, served as co-chair.

The committee discussed immediate AI training programmes alongside a long-term roadmap for the university. Certificate and diploma courses, finishing schools, executive education and reskilling initiatives are expected to be developed in partnership with industry and educational institutions.

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Generative and agentic AI, data analytics, cloud technology, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and data centres, physical AI, semiconductors, hardware applications and AI literacy would be among the focus areas.

The committee also proposed using existing academic infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka to make practical training accessible outside Bengaluru.

Committee mulls programmes, ways to measure outcomes

Industry participation will form a key component of the initiative, with companies expected to contribute expertise, faculty, mentors, certification support and industry-relevant projects.

The committee discussed programmes for students, graduates, technology professionals, professionals from other sectors and rural youth. It also examined ways to measure outcomes through employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

Gopalakrishnan said the immediate priority was to identify existing industry training programmes and academic capabilities and combine them to create AI skill opportunities.

Dr Manjula said the government would work on an institutional and academic framework to coordinate stakeholders and validate programmes, curricula and certifications while the legislative process for establishing the university moves forward simultaneously.