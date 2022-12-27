Hyderabad: Housing sales increased by 87 percent in 2022

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a massive increase in housing sales in 2022. It increased by 87 percent in the current year.

Though National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata too recorded an increase in housing sales in 2022, Hyderabad topped the list.

The latest ANAROCK research indicates that housing sales in the top seven cities have created a new peak in 2022, breaching the previous high of 2014. Approximately 3,64,900 units were sold in 2022 against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the top seven cities.

In terms of cities, MMR witnessed the highest sales of approximately 1,09,700 units in 2022, followed by NCR with approximately 63,700 units. The two realty hotspots are together once again the leading residential markets.

City 2022 2021 Change in percent NCR 63,712 40,053 59 MMR 10,9799 76,396 44 Bengaluru 49,478 33,084 50 Pune 57,146 35,975 59 Hyderabad 47,487 25,406 87 Chennai 16,097 12,525 29 Kolkata 21,220 13,077 62

MMR, Hyderabad see maximum new launches

Meanwhile, new launches across the top seven cities saw a 51 percent annual rise from 2,36,700 units in 2021 to nearly 3,57,600 new units in 2022.

MMR and Hyderabad witnessed maximum new launches in 2022, together comprising nearly 54 percent share of the total new launches in the year.

Also Read Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to sell flats

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK group said, “2022 has been a phenomenal year for residential real estate despite all headwinds including rising property prices, interest rate hikes and all geopolitical tensions etc. Housing sales in top 7 cities breached the previous highs of 2014 while new launches in comparison remained restricted.”

Housing prices in Hyderabad

Due to the increase in the input cost and demand, the prices have risen in the range of 4–7 percent.

The housing price in Hyderabad increased by 6 percent whereas, MMR and Bengaluru saw a price rise of 7 percent.

On annual basis, available inventory declined by one percent in Q4 2022 across the top seven cities despite strong new housing supply in the current year 2022. As many as 6,30,953 units are available for sale across the top 7 cities in India.