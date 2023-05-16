Hyderabad: Humayun Nagar, Kulsumpura police stations inaugrated

Hyderabad: As an add-on to the police wing in the South West zone of the city, two new police stations, one at Kulsumpura and another at Humayun Nagar were inaugurated on Monday.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the stations in the presence of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand.

The Modern PS in Kulsumpura was inaugurated by Sri Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister for Home, Prisons, and Fire Services of TS. DGP Anjani Kumar, IPS, & CP Hyd CV Anand, & emphasized the role of technology and infrastructure in safeguarding citizens' safety & security. #TSPolice pic.twitter.com/xdLEBHdFUb — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 16, 2023

Attended the inaugural ceremony of Humayun Nagar Police Station at Asif Nagar along with Colleague Minister Mahmood Ali Garu, DGP Sri Anjani Kumar, IPS, Hyd CP Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, Govt Whip & MLC Prabhakar Rao Garu, MLAs Jaffar Hussain, Kausar Mohiuddin & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/4YoK3eCrHd — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) May 15, 2023

Speaking after the inauguration, DGP Anjani Kumar stated that Telangana is ahead of all the other states in terms of crime control, women’s safety, and law and order.

Lauding the services rendered by the police department, Mahmood Ali acknowledged the pioneering initiatives undertaken by the state government to enhance the aura of the police department.

Notable improvements such as increased monthly maintenance budgets for police stations, the installation of a massive video wall in TSPICCC to monitor a vast number of CCTV feeds and the implementation of state-of-the-art technology and a large patrol fleet were highlighted at the launch event.

Emphasizing the importance of public participation in nurturing a harmonious society, Anjani Kumar stated that their intervention begins when someone violates the law, but parents should play a role in counselling youngsters and ensuring they stay on track.