Hyderabad: Humayun Nagar, Kulsumpura police stations inaugrated

Hyderabad: As an add-on to the police wing in the South West zone of the city, two new police stations, one at Kulsumpura and another at Humayun Nagar were inaugurated on Monday.
Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the stations in the presence of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand.
Speaking after the inauguration, DGP Anjani Kumar stated that Telangana is ahead of all the other states in terms of crime control, women’s safety, and law and order.
Lauding the services rendered by the police department, Mahmood Ali acknowledged the pioneering initiatives undertaken by the state government to enhance the aura of the police department.
Notable improvements such as increased monthly maintenance budgets for police stations, the installation of a massive video wall in TSPICCC to monitor a vast number of CCTV feeds and the implementation of state-of-the-art technology and a large patrol fleet were highlighted at the launch event.
Emphasizing the importance of public participation in nurturing a harmonious society, Anjani Kumar stated that their intervention begins when someone violates the law, but parents should play a role in counselling youngsters and ensuring they stay on track.