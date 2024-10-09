Hyderabad: Husband of ex Manikonda DEE posts videos of wife’s ‘corruption’

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, the husband of Divya Jyoti, former Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE), Manikonda municipality, alleged that his wife indulged in corruption, and shared footage of bribe money vaults at their residence.

Suvarna Sreepad, the husband of the accused civic official, alleged that Divya Jyothi brought home bribe money from work every day. He said that his wife hid money worth rupees 20-30 lakh, showing bundles of currency stored at various places in their residence.

Suvarna Sreepad alleged that she takes commissions from contractors and builders for approvals in Manikonda.

He also said that he tried to convince her not to commit corruption, but she wouldn’t stop committing the crime.

Also Read Tea powder adulteration uncovered during raid in Hyderabad

He also accused Divya Jyothi’s brother Sarath Kumar, who is behind her acts of corruption, alleging him of having a criminal mind, who puts pressure on Divya to take bribe money.

According to reports, she was transferred to GHMC after allegations of corruption surfaced.

Further details are awaited.