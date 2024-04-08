Hyderabad: Husband kills wife on suspicion of infidelity in Uppal

Hyderabad: A husband named Sivamohan Sharma, suspected his wife, Sivalakhmi, of infidelity and allegedly killed her at their home in Uppal on Sunday, April 7.

The couple often argued about his suspicions, and on Sunday, their dispute escalated, and the accused fatally attacked and killed his wife.

The accused then proceeded to notify his son regarding the incident via phone and fled the scene. Authorities were alerted by locals and arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teenager stabbed to death in Begumpet

A case has been filed, and additional inquiries are ongoing.