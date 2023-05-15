Hyderabad: Husband strangles wife to death in Langer Houz

Hyderabad: A man on Saturday night reportedly strangulated his wife to death at their house in Langer Houz.

The accused who was identified as Mohd Jhangir is a resident of Langer Houz and was married to Kaneez.

According to the police, the couple had a heated argument a few days ago, after which Kaneez left the house and moved to her brother’s house with her three children.

Following this, Jhangir went there to convince Kaneez and both returned to their house at Langer Houz.

The police said that after coming back home the couple had an argument again over house chores and in a fit of rage Jhangir strangulated his wife, leading to her death.

Later, Jahangir informed his brother-in-law about the murder over a phone call and surrendered before the police.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.