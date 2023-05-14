Hyderabad: Rs 1.64 Cr cash seized during fire fighting operation

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday seized Rs 1.64 crore from a house, which was gutted in a fire accident in Regimental Bazaar of Secunderabad. It is suspected that the money seized is hawala money. The police have also seized huge quantities of gold and silver ornaments from the house.

The owner of the house, Srinivas is not in the city currently. The police say that he has gone to his place of work and added that Srinivas was working as a DGM in a private company. The police found that Srinivas was also doing government electricity contracts. The police have now informed about the seizure of money to the Income Tax department officials, who reached the spot and started an inquiry.

The police are focusing their attention on the owner. Fire broke out in the house suddenly spreading smoke in surrounding houses in the area. The local residents turned scary and informed local fire tenders of the fire prevention department.The fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire in control providing the much-needed relief to the local residents.

There were no casualties in the fire accident as there was nobody in the house at the time of the accident. The police said heavy loss to property took place in the fire accident. They are also doubting that the fire accident was done deliberately by somebody as part of their plans.