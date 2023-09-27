Hyderabad: Renovated crematorium, multi-purpose hall for EWS inaugurated

Hyderabad: A renovated crematorium and a multipurpose function hall along with a lakefront park at Hussain Sagar at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore were inaugurated on Tuesday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao launched the renovated crematorium in Panjagutta.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the Phoenix Group renovated the facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Basic amenities like drinking water and washrooms have been provided at the crematorium in addition to the main entrance decked with two long stone columns and sculptures.

Furthermore, the old walls on both sides of the road that lead to the crematorium have been turned into textured structures, with Sanskrit slokas and ancient scripture engraved on them.

On the other hand, a multipurpose function hall at Patigadda in Begumpet was inaugurated by animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Spread over 1718 square yards of area for the economically weaker sections to celebrate their occasions, the facility has been built at an expenditure of Rs 5.90 crore.

It is a stilt plus two floors structure with each floor being 8000 square feet. A separate dining area and parking area have been designed in the function hall that has a capacity to accommodate around 300 people.