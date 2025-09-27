Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar records higher pollution after Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar lake’s water quality fell during Ganesh idol immersions this year, states a recent Pollution Control Board (PCB) report.

Turbidity or cloudiness in the lake rose steeply while dissolved oxygen (DO) levels fell during the immersion season, reported Eenadu.

The research was carried out after samples were collected on August 25, 30 and September 1, 3, 5 and 9 from six major immersion spots of Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar: Buddha statue, Lepakshi Handicrafts, Lumbini Park, NTR Park Platforms 1 and 2, and Necklace Road.

The tests were conducted for turbidity, dissolved oxygen (DO), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), total dissolved solids (TDS), total coliform and fecal coliform.

The PCB report points out that turbidity increased considerably at NTR Park Platforms 1 and 2, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park. TSS, COD and BOD content also went up, whereas TDS came down. Dissolved oxygen dropped during immersion but returned to almost normal levels subsequently.

Moreover, the coliform bacteria content was higher in certain places, which was a cause of concern regarding water contamination.

Coliform bacteria are a key indicator of water contamination and poor hygiene. Its presence in Hussain Sagar shows the impact of sewage and waste discharge into the Hyderabad lake.

High coliform levels make the water unsafe for human contact and threaten aquatic life by disturbing the natural balance of the ecosystem.

2024 data on immersion in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar

In comparison with 2024, this year’s results present a mixed trend. BOD is slightly lower than in the previous year, and DO has been constant.

The lake still sees the same tendency towards sudden spurts of pollution during immersions followed by slow recuperation. The research also supported that heavy metals such as chromium, copper, zinc, cadmium and lead presented no significant difference during immersion.

Long term ecological implications

According to environmental experts, while the lake recovers from submersion, the yearly stress on the lake due to idol immersion has long-term ecological implications.

They underlined the need to maintain green practices like making idols of clay, not using chemical paints, and redirecting idols to smaller immersion ponds or baby ponds in order to save the city’s central water body.

The report again points out the environmental stress on Hussain Sagar during Ganesh celebrations and the necessity for tighter pollution control measures.

While the idol immersion tradition continues to be the focus of the festival, the report emphasizes that sustainable practices are a necessity to protect the lake’s health for generations to come.