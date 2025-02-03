Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar to get skywalk, cycle track

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has unveiled plans to transform Hussain Sagar Lake with a 10 km-long skywalk and cycle track, aiming to enhance connectivity and improve the visitor experience.

The project will link Khairatabad Metro and MMTS stations with key landmarks such as Necklace Road, IMAX, NTR Park, Lumbini Park, and Indira Park. The six-meter-wide skywalk will have separate walking and cycling lanes, along with elevators at major entry points for easy access.

In addition to connectivity, the project includes food courts, open-air theaters, gaming zones, and mini-theaters to make the area more vibrant. With an estimated cost of Rs.500 crore, it will generate revenue through ticketed entry and commercial zones while promoting sustainable urban development.

HMDA is currently finalizing the design and partnerships for the initiative. Once completed, the skywalk and cycle track are expected to become a landmark attraction, drawing tourists, morning walkers, and cycling enthusiasts while further boosting Hyderabad’s infrastructure.