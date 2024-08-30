Hyderabad: HYDRA demolitions take place in Ramnagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) has initiated demolition actions in the Ramnagar area of the Adikmet division on Friday, August 30.

This follows a recent inspection by HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath, who evaluated illegal constructions encroaching on a local drain in the Manemma Colony.

Upon determining that the structures were indeed illegal, Ranganath directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) revenue officials to submit a report on the matter.

Subsequently, on Friday morning, the HYDRA officials proceeded with the demolitions.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath said that the demolition of unauthorized structures was initiated following multiple complaints from local residents about encroachments on roads and drainage systems, which had been causing significant inconvenience.

He stated, “We received multiple complaints from the locals, and after verification, we initiated the demolition to clear the encroachments.

Officials confirmed that no residential properties were impacted during the demolition, as the focus was solely on commercial establishments.

The cleared areas are anticipated to improve access and restore proper stormwater drainage in the vicinity.

HYDRA’s reach to be extended until ORR

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday, August 29, said that guidelines are being readied to fully hand over the responsibilities of the protection of all the lakes, parks, canals and all government places under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the newly formed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

Santhi Kumari on Thursday today held a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive action plan on the orders issued by the Telangana High Court during the last few days on the removal of encroachments on ponds and preservation of government property. The court has questioned the Telangana government over its decision to demolish encroachments on lake beds, essentially asking if the action is being selective.

72 teams formed under HYDRA

The Telangana chief secretary said that 72 teams have been formed under HYDRA and that officers and staff from the Police, Survey and Irrigation Departments will be assigned quickly to strengthen them. “The meeting discussed the measures to hand over more powers and personnel to HYDRA for the protection of government sites, lakes and government property,” said a press release.

With HYDRA functioning on its own, chief secretary Santhi Kumari also said that different notices on the removal of encroachments from ponds, lakes, parks and government places are being issued by the Irrigation Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Municipal Administration Department, Panchayat Raj, Walta and other departments, which is causing some confusion.

“To avoid this, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Department has been directed to finalize procedures for all eviction notices to be issued by HYDRA within ORR limits. All notices and evictions issued by GHMC, Land Encroachment Act, Land Grabbing Act, Walta Act, and Irrigation Department Acts will be completely brought under the jurisdiction of Hydra,” stated the release.

The chief secretary also said that additional officers and staff needed by HYDRa will be allotted soon and added that the full tank level (FTL), Nala encroachment, government vacant lots and conservation of parks will also be brought under the purview of HYDRA. She added that the conservation of Gandipet and Himayat Sagar lakes will also be brought under the purview of Hydra from the Water Board.