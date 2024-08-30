HYDRA demolitions: Telangana CM warns officials against ‘extortion’

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that strict measures would be enforced against government employees or officials who extort money from citizens under the pretext of HYDRAA.

He noted that reports have surfaced indicating that officials from revenue, municipal, and irrigation departments have been soliciting bribes based on notices issued to residents in the city.

Reddy directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the vigilance department to monitor these activities closely and take appropriate action.

HYDRA’s reach to be extended until ORR

Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday, August 29, said that guidelines are being readied to fully hand over the responsibilities of the protection of all the lakes, parks, canals and all government places under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the newly formed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

Santhi Kumari on Thursday today held a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive action plan on the orders issued by the Telangana High Court during the last few days on the removal of encroachments on ponds and preservation of government property. The court has questioned the Telangana government over its decision to demolish encroachments on lake beds, essentially asking if the action is being selective.

The Telangana chief secretary said that 72 teams have been formed under HYDRA and that officers and staff from the Police, Survey and Irrigation Departments will be assigned quickly to strengthen them. “The meeting discussed on the measures to hand over more powers and personnel to HYDRA for the protection of government sites, lakes and government property,” said a press release.

With HYDRA functioning on its own, chief secretary Santhi Kumari also said that different notices on the removal of encroachments from ponds, lakes, parks and government places are being issued by the Irrigation Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Municipal Administration Department, Panchayat Raj, Walta and other departments, which is causing some confusion.

“To avoid this, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Department has been directed to finalize procedures for all eviction notices to be issued by HYDRA within ORR limits. All notices and evictions issued by GHMC, Land Encroachment Act, Land Grabbing Act, Walta Act, Irrigation Department Acts will be completely brought under the jurisdiction of Hydra,” stated the release.

The chief secretary also said that additional officers and staff needed by HYDRa will be allotted soon and that added that the full tank level (FTL), nala encroachment, government vacant lots and conservation of parks will also be brought under the purview of HYDRA. She added Conservation of Gandipet and Himayat Sagar lakes will also be brought under the purview of Hydra from the Water Board.