Hyderabad: HYDRA launches demolition drive in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Authorities of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) have resumed demolition operations in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 22, after a two-week hiatus, focusing on illegal structures in the Kukatpally area.

HYDRA has initiated these demolitions at the Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, targeting encroachments that include both residential and under-construction buildings.

The demolitions reportedly are taking place at three sites, including Kukatpally Nallacheruvu and also at Sangareddy district’s Ameenpur and Krishnarreddipet.

Also Read Telangana cabinet discusses granting legal protection to HYDRA

Officials are dismantling not only occupied buildings but also constructions that are still in progress. A total of 16 structures have been marked for demolition as part of this operation.

The operations commenced early in the morning under heavy police security to maintain order and prevent any disruptions from encroachers. The police presence is intended to ensure that the demolition process proceeds smoothly and without incident.

The Nallacheruvu area spans 27 acres, out of which 7 acres have been reported as encroached. In total, 25 apartments and other buildings were constructed within the buffer zone, prompting HYDRA to issue notices to the encroachers prior to the demolition.