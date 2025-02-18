Hyderabad: HYDRAA chief warns against farm plots in unauthorized layouts

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has cautioned the public against purchasing farm plots in unauthorized layouts on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

He emphasized that these plots lack official permissions and that buying them could lead to significant legal and financial troubles for buyers.

The HYDRAA chief made the remarks during a Prajavani programme held at Buddha Bhavan on Monday, February 17.

Ranganath highlighted that according to the Telangana Municipal Act 2019 and the Panchayat Raj Act 2018, there are strict regulations prohibiting the sale of farm plots without proper authorization.

He clarified that only land measuring a minimum of 2,000 square meters or 20 guntas can be classified as agricultural land.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the government has instructed the Stamps and Registration Department not to register any farm plots that do not comply with these regulations.

The Commissioner also noted that complaints have been received regarding illegal layouts being sold as farm plots in various areas, including Lakshmi Guda village in Rajendranagar Mandal.

He stated that individuals involved in these illegal activities would face legal repercussions, and HYDRAA plans to intensify its efforts to monitor and prevent such sales.