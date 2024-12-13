Hyderabad: HYDRAA chief warns legal action against fake news

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has clarified that the agency is not involved in the marking and demolitions of residences along the Musi River.

He stated that some organizations are spreading false information about HYDRAA, warning that legal action will be taken against those who intentionally disseminate misleading propaganda.

Ranganath’s comments came in response to concerns raised on social media regarding the death of an auto driver in Ramanthapur, who reportedly died of a heart attack after his house was marked for demolition as part of the Musi River rejuvenation project.

The incident sparked fears among residents, leading to speculation that the marking was directly linked to the driver’s death.