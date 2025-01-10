Hyderabad: HYDRAA razes illegal structures in Neknampur Lake

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 83 complaints on its first day of operation through the Prajavani platform on January 6.

Neknampur Lake in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, January 10, razed an illegal structure in the Neknampur lake in Hyderabad.

The demolition was undertaken based on the directives of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath regarding complaints against illegal structures occupying Neknampur Lake.

Videos of the demolition drive have been shared on social media platform X.

HYDRAA receives 83 complaints on first day of Prajavani

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 83 complaints on its first day of operation through the Prajavani platform on January 6.

These complaints primarily focused on illegal constructions and encroachments on local lakes and parks, reflecting ongoing concerns among residents regarding environmental and infrastructural issues.

In response to these grievances, commissioner AV Ranganath took immediate action by conducting field visits to several affected areas, including Turkayamjal and other lakes.

