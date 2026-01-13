Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 76 complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 76 complaints during Prajavanni on Monday, January 12.

Based on HYDRAA’s efforts to restore lakes in Hyderabad, most complainants urged that lakes in their respective areas be developed and the canals connecting those lakes be restored. They requested that water bodies including Fox Sagar in Jeedimetla, Pragathi Nagar lake, Noor Mohammad Kunta in Katedan, and Film Nagar lake be restored.

Some of the complainants raised complaints regarding the encroachment of roads in their areas. Residents of the Kondapur CMC layout complained that the road is being encroached upon. They expressed gratitude for the efforts made by HYDRAA in getting a CC road constructed through GHMC after their previous complaint.

However, they stated in their complaint that gravel has been dumped on the same road, completely obstructing traffic. Since it is a connecting road to the main road, they requested that the road be restored immediately. They demanded strict action against the encroachers who obstructed traffic by dumping soil on the CC road.

After listening to the complainants, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath asked concerned officials to take necessary actions.

HMWSSB to resolve issues

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Commissioner K Ashok Reddy assured the complainants that the board will examine complaints regarding encroachments around the Fox Sagar lake, which is adjacent to the Jeedimetla industrial area.

Complainants from Gaurelli village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, requested the HMWSSB to develop the Malakunta lake located in Survey Number 223. They also raised concerns regarding people attempting to encroach upon the lake by destroying the embankment and draining the water.

The complainants said that they used to earn their livelihood by raising fish in this lake, but now they have lost their livelihood. The complainants requested that the Malakunta tank bund be immediately reconstructed and that the cement pipes laid in the tank be removed.

Members of the Primary Fisheries Cooperative Society requested in Prajavani (public grievance forum) that FTL (Full Tank Level) boundary stones be immediately laid to prevent encroachment on the tank and that appropriate measures be taken.