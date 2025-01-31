Hyderabad: HYDRAA saves park from encroachment in Patancheru

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has saved a park from encroachments at Gayathri Layout in Muthangi village of Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday, January 31.

On the representation of Gayathri Layout Residents Welfare Association, HYDRAA swung into action and carried out the demolition.

As per the revenue records, while the land in question extended to 1 acre and 10 guntas, it was recorded as 1 acre and 17 guntas in the same survey number on Dharani portal.

Those who sold the said land took this as an advantage. The residents of Gayathri layout complained to HYDRAA that a person named Praveen encroached into their 7 guntas of land, claiming that it was his own, and built structures in it.

HYDRAA, after ascertaining that the park belonged to Gayathri Layout, removed the illegal structures and lodged a case against Praveen, Ravi and Mehraj Khan at Patancheru police station on Friday.