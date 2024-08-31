Hyderabad: HYDRA’s demolition drive targets lake lands in Gaganpahad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection Agency (HYDRA) has undertaken a demolition drive on Saturday, August 31, to eliminate illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of Appa Cheruvu and Mamidi Cheruvu in Gaganpahad.

Starting amid heavy police security, the demolition activities are focussing on structures identified as illegal encroachments including sheds on lands falling under the FTL in these water bodies.

HYDRA bolstered with new teams, enhanced powers

Under the leadership of its commissioner AV Ranganath, Hyderabad has significantly strengthened its Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) by forming 72 new teams and augmenting personnel. The agency has become more proactive and robust in its operations.

HYDRA will now oversee all related actions, including issuing notices and carrying out demolitions, marking a shift towards greater autonomy. Plans are underway for a dedicated police station for HYDRA. Future notices that were previously the responsibility of the irrigation and municipal departments will now be issued under HYDRA’s authority.

The agency has intensified its scrutiny of officials involved in approving constructions within Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. HYDRA has reportedly identified 50 officers linked to these approvals and is focusing on holding them accountable for granting unauthorized permissions.

Additionally, HYDRA is seeking explanations from former zonal commissioners of Kukatpally and Serilingampally about their involvement in approving construction permits. The agency is also investigating the roles of various municipal commissioners, GHMC deputy commissioners, and town planning officers in these approvals.

Historically, HYDRA addressed encroachments, but it is now placing a stronger emphasis on identifying and prosecuting those who permitted illegal constructions.